ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday, Jan 9 may be a grim reminder of why wearing a seatbelt is so important.
Arlington Police said that at about 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle rollover in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Park Springs Blvd.
Investigators believe a 2004 Nissan Titan suddenly went off the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the pickup to flip and land on its side. The driver of the pickup, a 34-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators do not believe either of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol was a factor.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
Drivers should remember to always wear a seatbelt and never drive under the influence.