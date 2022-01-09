FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Sunday! It is one of those days you want to huddle in the house and catch up on your TV shows.
We are starting off with overcast skies, patchy fog, and drizzle. Clouds will continue to move in from the west as a cold front slides through North Texas. Cold air and strong northerly winds spill in behind the front causing temperatures to steadily fall through the day. Strong northerly winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel like the 30s at times this afternoon.
The kids will want the heavy coat tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Luckily the sunshine is back to start off the work week and temperatures return to normal with highs in the mid/upper 50s.
A few more clouds for our Tuesday but we enjoy seasonal temperatures. Our morning will start off around 32 degrees and warm into the upper 50s for the afternoon.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!