NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The workweek is starting off on a brighter note as the sunshine is back in North Texas. Monday will be a typical winter day, with a cold morning — starting off in the low 30s and warming into the mid 50s. Northerly winds will also stay fairly light at just 5-10 mph.
Clouds move back in Tuesday, as a disturbance makes its way through North Texas. Drizzle and a few light rain showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. A few sleet pellets may even mix in for areas southwest of the Metroplex, but there will be no negative impact as afternoon temperatures will be well above freezing — in the mid 50s.
Wednesday is the start of a warming trend that takes DFW back into the 70s by Friday afternoon, ahead of another cold front for the weekend.