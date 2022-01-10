JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff, one North Texas school district is closing for 48 hours.
On Sunday night, administrators with the Rio Vista Independent School District announced that all campuses will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Officials say they made the move after opening a testing site for staff over the weekend and having a number of people test positive for COVID. According to the school website, 22-percent of staff members have confirmed cases.
In addition to the positive tests, the district said there was 'a lack of substitutes' to cover those who will be out.
In a statement posted online, the district said that buildings were deep cleaned Sunday and would be cleaned again over the next two days. Masks are also being made available for those who would like to wear them.
A drive-thru COVID testing site will be set up at the middle school on Tuesday, January 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 pm. The site will be for both students and staff.
Anyone wanting to pick up a lunch for their child on Monday or Tuesday can send an email for information.MORE NEWS: Actor And Comedian Bob Saget Dead At Age 65
Rio Vista is about 40 miles south of Fort Worth.