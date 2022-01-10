BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Los Indios International Bridge seized $358,908 in methamphetamine on Jan. 3.
"This narcotics seizure is important and reflects the steadfast commitment of our frontline CBP officers to keep our borders secure and protect our communities," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
The drugs were seized from a 22-year-old male United States citizen from Los Fresnos, Texas, who applied for entry into the country driving a 2003 Ford. The vehicle was referred for further examination after a primary inspection. Officers discovered 28 packages hidden within the 2003 Ford. They removed the packages, which contained a total of 17.94 pounds of methamphetamine.
The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is $358,908, according to the agency.
The driver was arrested and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.