By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a robbery suspect who shot a store clerk in the stomach at a business on 10300 North Central Expressway.

Described as a Black male, wearing all black and a ski mask, the suspect pulled a small caliber handgun out and demanded money from the clerk before shooting him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

 

