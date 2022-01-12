NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 30s. A great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. Maybe you can stretch your legs on a lunch break.

We have a stretch of gorgeous days ahead, so it is a great time to get the car washed! Today is the start of a warming trend that pushes temperatures back to near 70° by Friday afternoon. Clouds increase Friday with strong southerly winds developing, sustained 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

If you are taking advantage of the phenomenal weather, keep in mind our pollen count is still medium-high for Juniper and Cedar through Friday.

After a brief warmup to end the work week, a strong cold front moves in early Saturday morning before sunrise. You will notice a drastic change from Friday as northerly winds gust to 45 mph into Saturday afternoon.

Cold air slides south into North Texas behind the front, keeping afternoon temperatures around 50° through the weekend. The strong winds will make it feel like the 30s Saturday afternoon and we wake up to wind chills in the teens on Sunday morning. Brrr! Our next warmup is already underway to start next week with highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday.