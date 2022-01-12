FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery that left an elderly man severely injured.
READ MORE: Tax Refunds 2022: Here's How To Avoid A Frustrating Delay
It happened on Sept. 23, 2021 in the 7100 block of Oakmont Blvd.READ MORE: Border Patrol Divers Recover Body Of Migrant Who Ran From Soldiers Into Gravel Pit
Police said the person of interest possibly lives in the area of Oakmont Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway.MORE NEWS: Texas Constables Arrest 'Foot Relax Spa' Worker Hong Yu For Alleged Prostitution
Anyone who recognizes him, or has information pertaining to this robbery is asked to call 817-392-4375.