CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Fort Worth Police Department, Person of Interest

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Fort Worth are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated robbery that left an elderly man severely injured.

Call the Fort Worth Police Department if you recognize this man. (credit: Fort Worth Police Dept.)

READ MORE: Tax Refunds 2022: Here's How To Avoid A Frustrating Delay

It happened on Sept. 23, 2021 in the 7100 block of Oakmont Blvd.

READ MORE: Border Patrol Divers Recover Body Of Migrant Who Ran From Soldiers Into Gravel Pit

Police said the person of interest possibly lives in the area of Oakmont Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Parkway.

MORE NEWS: Texas Constables Arrest 'Foot Relax Spa' Worker Hong Yu For Alleged Prostitution

Anyone who recognizes him, or has information pertaining to this robbery is asked to call 817-392-4375.

CBSDFW.com Staff