HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrested Hong Yu, 45, after she allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.
Yu was taken into custody on Jan. 11 by constable investigators.
She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with prostitution.
Yu’s bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 9.