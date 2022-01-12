CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Constable Mark Herman's Office, Crime, DFW News, Foot Relax Spa, Harris County, Hong Yu, Prostitution Charge, Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrested Hong Yu, 45, after she allegedly offered sex and/or sex acts for a fee at the Foot Relax Spa located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Hong Yu, 45 (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

READ MORE: Dallas Man Dies After Shooting On Barclay Street

Yu was taken into custody on Jan. 11 by constable investigators.

READ MORE: 1 Killed, Another Critically Injured In Suspected Street Racing Crash On Green Oaks Blvd

She was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with prostitution.

MORE NEWS: 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing Survivor To Speak In Fort Worth Tomorrow

Yu’s bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 9.

CBSDFW.com Staff