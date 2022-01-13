GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – There is no shortage of LEGO bricks at the Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine. In fact, it took more than 1.5 million bricks to make the Dallas/Fort Worth “Mini Land.”
The miniature version of the Metroplex features replicas of major landmarks stretching from downtown Dallas, to Arlington, Grapevine and over to Fort Worth. But a new attraction is taking the love of all things LEGO to miniature new heights.
Visitors can now design their own LEGO Minifigure in-person at the LEGO Discovery Center and the “Minifigure Factory” is the first of its kind in Texas.