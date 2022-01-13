FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was arrested on Thursday, Jan 13 after police said he began firing a gun at a man believed to be his brother.
At about 11:53 a.m., Fort Worth Police responded to a shooting call at the Rosa’s Cafe at 7451 McCart Avenue. The victim had been shot at several times near the corner of the property and tried to run towards a nearby Walmart, where several more shots were fired at him.
The shooter is believed by police to be the victim’s brother and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Information on the victim’s injuries and condition were not available. No information about the suspect was available either.