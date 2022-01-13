SCHOOL CLOSURESNearly Two-Dozen North Texas School Districts Cancel Classes Due To COVID-19 Related Issues
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 flew over the scene of a serious crash in Dallas involving an overturned 18-wheeler on IH-45.

(credit: Chopper 11)

The big rig’s front load appeared broken into several pieces.

Traffic was diverted as the highway was shut down as a result of the crash.

No word on injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story, please click back for details.

CBSDFW.com Staff