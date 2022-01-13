DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 flew over the scene of a serious crash in Dallas involving an overturned 18-wheeler on IH-45.
The big rig's front load appeared broken into several pieces.
Traffic was diverted as the highway was shut down as a result of the crash.
No word on injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story, please click back for details.