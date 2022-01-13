DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pedestrian was killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 when a Dodge Charger hit him on eastbound I-30 at Jim Miller Rd.

The car’s driver did stop. Ten minutes after the incident, eastbound I-30 at St. Francis was shut down for the investigation. Traffic was diverted to Jim Miller Rd.

Police said another car may have also struck the man. The Dodge Charger had damage to the left front area of the vehicle and the crash had knocked the left wheel/tire off from the vehicle. Another vehicle had then hit the tire and stopped at the location also to access the damage, police said.

Both drivers cooperated with investigators and no charges are expected. Detectives are still investigating to determine if yet another vehicle may have struck the pedestrian prior to the Dodge Charger. Prior to being struck, detectives believe the pedestrian had crossed the westbound lanes of I-30 and then was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes when he was struck.

The medical examiner will have to make positive identification of the pedestrian. Once the person is identified then next of kin notification will be made. No further info available at this time. Investigation continues

Almost four hours after the incident, at 6:55 a.m. the highway was re-opened for drivers.