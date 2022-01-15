COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS, FBI agents, and Colleyville Police are in the area of the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road conducting SWAT operations.
CBS 11’s Doug Dunbar reported that Keller Police SWAT were assisting as well.
A hostage situation inside congregation Beth Israel temple in Colleyville continues. @ColleyvillePD SWAT being aided by @KellerPolice SWAT and @CBSNews confirms FBI assisting as well. Please pray for those inside. https://t.co/mSOD5p1AYh
— Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) January 15, 2022
This is around Congregation Beth Israel. Residents in the area are being evacuated, but police believe there is no threat to the public.
A Facebook live feed from Congregation Beth Israel was on when the incident started to unfold. Shabbat services were being streamed at the time.
It appears there are hostages inside the building, but the number of people inside the synagogue is unclear. FBI negotiators were reported to be in contact with the suspect.
CBS 11 has crews at the scene and is working to gather more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.