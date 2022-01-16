DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed the identity of the man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before a SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff Saturday.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno identified the 44-year-old British national as Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel.

In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn’t provide a possible motive.

Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

The FBI and police spokespeople declined to answer questions Saturday night about who shot Akram when the standoff ended.

Earlier Sunday, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel posted on Facebook his appreciation for law enforcement and how he’s “grateful to be alive.”

DeSarno said the hostage-taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community, and there was no immediate indication that the man was part of any broader plan.

But DeSarno said the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”

It wasn’t clear why Akram chose the synagogue.

