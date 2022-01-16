FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) – Fort Worth Police said on Sunday, January 16 that a shooting at a “large gathering” left one dead and several injured.
Police said they were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Dr. in reference to a shooting call. There, the officers found an adult male victim inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators found that multiple other victims of the shooting have been found at area hospitals. Neither the number of victims nor their conditions were available.
During the course of their investigation, police said they determined that a "disturbance erupted" at "a large gathering at a residence" and an unknown suspect began firing shots.
The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.