COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jeffery Cohen, one of the four hostages held at gunpoint inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Saturday, Jan. 15 spoke to CBS 11 about the long and frightening ordeal.

He along with two others, were held for 11 hours before escaping on their own.

Another hostage had been allowed to leave earlier in the day.

“It wasn’t until later that he actually let us call our family. And at that point I did. I called my wife, I called my daughter, called my son and very quickly left a Facebook message,” Cohen said. “I generally did not think we would get out. So I wanted to say something.”

Cohen told CBS 11 that Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, and two others with him planned to escape when they could.

Cohen said the hostage taker, identified as Malik Faisal Akram, became very belligerent about 30 minutes before their escape.

He said when they challenged him at one point, he backed off, which was key.

“He said he was going to shoot each of us put a bullet in each of us,” said Cohen. “And that was the first time that he said that. And then just a few moments later, he said, I’m gonna make you get down on your knees, get down on your knees. At that point I reached in my chair and I got up like this. And I know I stared right at him. And I may have shaved my head like this. I don’t recall. But I know I mouthed. No. And just that that glare was the first time that we had showed any aggression toward him. We weren’t subservient. At that point. He started backing away immediately. And he went and sat down. Now I didn’t see him put his gun down. But I did see him go to pour some soda. And when he did that, Rabbi picked up the chair threw it. I didn’t see the chair go until I was running.”

Cohen described the moment he saw his family for the first time following the ordeal.

“When we reunited later at Colleyville Elementary School, and this is after midnight, after we’ve been debriefed, you know, tears flow. The bodies shake.”

