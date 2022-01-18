by Keith Russell | CBS 11

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Step inside the gym at the prestigious Greenhill School in Addison and you’ll see a dynamic duo unlike any other.

Noah Shelby, a Greenhill senior guard, says, “Our relationship has grown a lot in the last few years, being able to take what we do on the court and off the court and mesh it together.”

Shelby is one of the leading scorers in the state. At 6-10, Lee Dort, Greenhill’s senior center, dominates inside.

Both are poised to end their high school careers in style.

Both have signed scholarships to play next season at Vanderbilt University.

Greenhill Head Coach Joey Sims describes the two as, “Very highly highly intelligent young men. They’ve put in the work and are reaping the benefits.”

They are reaping the benefits of a closeness that comes from living under the same roof.

Dort came to the United States from Haiti four years ago.

Unable to see his family since he arrived, but with Noah’s father (Derrick) being his official guardian, it’s been the biggest assist he could hope for.

Derrick Shelby explains for Lee to, “Come all the way to America. not know any English and four years later being going to Vanderbilt university, is a dream come true for him and his family and for me and my family.”

We’re talking about about young men who began their journeys worlds apart.

Now bonded thru basketball, books, and most of all brotherhood.

Noah says, “God put Lee in my life a few years ago so I’ve been taking it and running with it.”

Lee adds, “I believe in destiny so it’s destiny to be like that. So I can say whatever happens. it’s happening for a reason.”

And their journey is all the proof you need.