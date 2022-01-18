NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More new laws are going into effect in Texas after the 87th Texas Legislature. On January 18, six new laws will go into effect in the state.
Starting today there will be new limits on transgender athletes in public schools. House Bill 25 amends the Education Code and requires that students competing in interscholastic athletic competitions to be assigned based on the biological sex listed on their birth certificate.
Previous UIL rules had allowed students to submit legally modified birth certificates. Under the new law, it’s unclear how school districts will determine whether a student’s birth certificate was issued near the time of birth.
Another new law — meant to protect tethered dogs — is also going into effect. Senate Bill 5, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, requires owners to tie-up their dogs with a device that can be attached to a collar or a harness. It essentially means pets can no longer be tethered with weighted chains.
Any tie must be at least 10 feet long and dogs must have access to shelter from bad weather, as well as food and water. Breaking the law — has a maximum fine of $500 dollars and repeat offenders could face misdemeanor charges.
Three other new laws going into effect pertain to congressional redistricting.
Here are the six bills that are now law in Texas:
- HB 1 – Relating to the composition of districts for the election of members of the Texas House of Representatives.
- HB 25 – Relating to requiring public school students to compete in interscholastic athletic competitions based on biological sex.
- SB 4 – Relating to the composition of districts for the election of members of the Texas Senate.
- SB 5 – Relating to the unlawful restraint of a dog; creating a criminal offense.
- SB 6 – Relating to the composition of the districts for the election of members of the United States House of Representatives from the State of Texas.
- SB 52 – Relating to the issuance of revenue bonds to fund capital projects at public institutions of higher education, the oversight of certain capital projects at those institutions, and the designation of certain appropriated funds allocated to those institutions.