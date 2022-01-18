CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Beechcraft V35B veered off the runway into a ditch after landing at the McKinney National Airport this morning, Jan. 18.

The FAA is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway at McKinney National Airport into a ditch. (credit: Chopper 11)

The pilot was transported for further medical care, though the injuries are believed to be minor, according to Communications & Media Manager at City of McKinney, Denise Lessard.

The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The FAA is investigating.

The runway is back open and operating.

 

 

