MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Beechcraft V35B veered off the runway into a ditch after landing at the McKinney National Airport this morning, Jan. 18.
The pilot was transported for further medical care, though the injuries are believed to be minor, according to Communications & Media Manager at City of McKinney, Denise Lessard.
The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The FAA is investigating.
The runway is back open and operating.
