NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Multiple school districts across North Texas are closing their doors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and shortages of available teachers and staff.
While the largest school districts in North Texas — Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland and Plano — will have classes as usual, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas has resulted in deep cleanings and lights out for many schools.
Here is the latest list of class cancellations:
- Birdville ISD will be closed through Monday, January 17 through Wednesday, January 19. Classes will resume Thursday, January 20.
- Campbell ISD will be closed Thursday, January 13 through Friday, January 21. Classes will resume Monday, January 24.
- Lake Worth ISD will be closed Wednesday January 19 through Friday January 21.
- Mansfield ISD will be closed Friday, January 14. Classes will resume Wednesday, January 19.
- Mesquite ISD will be closed Monday, January 17 for the MLK Jr. Holiday, and on Tuesday January 18 and Wednesday, January 19. Classes resume Thursday, January 20.
- Terrell ISD will be closed Friday, January 14 through Tuesday, January 18. Classes will resume Wednesday, January 19.
- White Settlement ISD will be closed Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14. Classes will resume Wednesday, January 19.
- Weatherford ISD will be closed Wednesday January 19 through Friday January 21.