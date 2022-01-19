FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a work plan that includes $403 million for the Trinity River Vision/Central City flood control project.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger says the money should allow final design and construction of the 1.5 mile bypass channel, beneath the now-completed bridges. The project to reroute the river was dependent on funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“As the leaders in flood control, I thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for understanding that responsibility and addressing that need for Fort Worth. Our community will be safer thanks to their hard work and tireless commitment,” Granger said in a statement.

Appears the funding is part of more than $7b allocated for projects due to last years new infrastructure law pic.twitter.com/XzSCFV693g — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) January 19, 2022

The redirection of the water will create an island north of downtown Fort Worth — the Panther Island project — where planners envision riverfront living. The first residential development along North Main Street broke ground in 2018, promising a canal through the middle of the development.

Costs for the project, still years away from being completed, have swelled over $1.1 billion. Voters approved a bond referendum in 2018 to add an additional $248 million in funding.

“The Trinity River flood control project is a critical piece of infrastructure that will provide needed flood protection and growth opportunities to Fort Worth,” Congressman Marc Veasey said in a statement. “I am pleased to have been a part of the bipartisan team that got this project over the goal line.”

The channel will connect sections of the Trinity River north of downtown Fort Worth and east of Montgomery Plaza.

Tarrant Regional Water District President Leah King said, “This funding addresses Fort Worth’s flood risks that are a result of a rapidly growing population which has tripled in size since our current levee system was built in 1960. This funding will update our levee system to reduce the risk of flooding to over 2,400 acres of Fort Worth neighborhoods.”