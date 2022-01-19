TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man who they say stabbed a man to death in the late-night hours on January 18.
Deputies were called to a home in the 12800 block of Oak Grove Road South, in an unincorporated area of south Tarrant County, just before 9:30 p.m. At the time, the person said two men were involved in a violent fight.
When deputies got to the home they found a man laying on the ground outside. He had been stabbed several times. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators have identified the suspect in the case as 22-year-old Nathan Wayne Spivey, who they say ran from the scene on foot after the stabbing.
A murder warrant has been issued for Spivey, a white male who stands 5’08” tall, and weighs around 170 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black/white camouflaged hoodie with blue jeans.
Officials warn that Spivey is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nathan Wayne Spivey or has information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call 911or contact TCSO Detective Michael Kline at 817-884-3352.