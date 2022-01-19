CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Covid-19, DFW News, Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

Officials didn’t say how the 59-year-old was doing, nor whether he exposed others, but noted “he remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.”

Paxton  joins other high-ranking state officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who got COVID-19.

The attorney general has been a leading voice against vaccine mandates, but his office today did not immediately answer questions on his vaccination status.

