BUDA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert Thursday night, Jan. 20 for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo after she was allegedly abducted in Buda.

According to the alert, Salcedo was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Rolling Hills.

Her alleged abductor has been identified as 28-year-old Hector Avila.

He’s described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, is 4-foot-9, weighs 130 pounds, and has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Salcedo is described as Hispanic with red or auburn hair and black eyes, is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Hillary Salcedo from Buda, TX, on 01/20/2022 pic.twitter.com/5DQ1IhcBeA — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) January 21, 2022

Authorities have not said how or if the two know each other.

Buda is approximately 15 miles south of Austin.

Anyone who sees the pair or has information on their whereabouts can call 911 or Austin Police at (512) 974-5250.