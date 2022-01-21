NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Students at two North Texas schools get to stay home on January 21 because of cold weather in the area.
Because of issues with the heating system, both Keely and Luna Elementary Schools, in the Garland Independent School District, will be closed.
The safety of our students remains our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. (2/2)
— Garland ISD (@gisdnews) January 21, 2022
The district wasn’t specific but said there was some type of ‘mechanical failure’ related to the HVAC.
Right now, classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, January 24.