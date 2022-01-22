MONTOUR COUNTY, Penn. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A collision between a dump truck and a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys on Friday, January 21 scattered crates of live animals across a road in Montour County, Pennsylvania, and prompted a search for a “small number of monkeys,” the state police said.

One monkey was unaccounted for on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop F.

Temperatures were below freezing on Friday night.

Police initially tweeted that “a small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area,” following the accident that blocked traffic on SR 54 at I-80 near Danville.

It’s unclear how many monkeys were missing and if they were recaptured.

CNN affiliate WOLF reports that the monkeys were being taken to a lab at the time of the collision.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for the remaining monkey, according to PSP.

“We are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey,” the PSP tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the accident.

