ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in rollover on the exit ramp that leads from westbound I-20 to Green Oaks Boulevard in Arlington on Monday, Jan. 24.
Arlington Police said shortly after 1:00 p.m., a 30-year-old woman lost control of her Jeep Wrangler as she was coming down the exit ramp and went off the roadway, causing the Jeep to roll.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators believe wet road conditions may have been a factor.
They said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were no other passengers in the Jeep.