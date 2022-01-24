FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As of Monday, Jan. 24, there are a total of five Fort Worth ISD COVID-19 testing sites for employees and students.
Each location is open one day each week and performs rapid/antigen testing only, the school district said in a news release Monday.
Goodside Health and Fort Worth ISD have partnered to provide the testing at Fort Worth ISD Family Resource Centers.
To participate in the FWISD COVID-19 Testing Plan, students and staff must register for the Goodside Health SchoolMed program.
Below is the list of days, times and locations:
Mondays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
FWISD Transportation Center
6300 Wichita Street,
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Tuesdays: 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Riverside Family Resource Center
1550 Bolton Street,
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Wednesdays: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Forest Oak Family Resource Center
3250 Pecos Street,
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Thursdays: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Northside Family Resource Center (J.P. Elder Middle School)
2011 Prospect Avenue,
Fort Worth, TX 76164
Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
FWISD Family Action Center
5500 Norris Street
Fort Worth, TX 76119