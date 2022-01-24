LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five schools in the Lewisville ISD have temporarily closed their doors due to staffing shortages.

More than a fifth of all staff members were absent late last week.

District leaders say the closures could extend to the entire district.

“We can’t just leave a 7-year-old and 10-year-old like Lord of the Flies at the house,” said parent Jason Cohn.

He and his wife are scrambling – again.

It’s a routine they’ve grown accustomed to over nearly two years.

“Whether it’s sports, school, we just kind of feel like anytime could be shut down,” he said.

Two of his children attend Bridlewood Elementary, which has been closed since last Thursday.

Monday afternoon, Jan. 24, he learned it will be closed again Tuesday.

A nightmare for parents, but welcome news for his kids.

“They’ll high-five a little bit later when they come home,” he said.

Indian Creek Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Lillie J. Jackson Early Childhood Center, and Creek Valley Middle School are also closed through at least Monday.

Remote learning is not an option.

Over the weekend, Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson notified Lewisville ISD families that around 1,000 campus staff were absent out of just under 5,000 employees.

He wrote, “…our district is not equipped to operate with such significant staffing absences. If the numbers stay at that high level, or trend even higher, then we will need to take more serious measures, including additional campus and even district closures.”

A district spokesperson said, in a typical day pre-COVID, they would see 300-400 staff absences a day.

The district said the closures are due to rising COVID cases and limited availability of substitute teachers. And parents at the other Lewisville ISD schools are wondering if they’re next.

“It will be a lot having both of them home and not working. How am I going to afford rent? So hopefully they stay open. I pray,” said parent Jessica Obodo.