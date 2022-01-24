MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite mayor Daniel Aleman hosted a prayer vigil for Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Monday night, Jan. 24.

The 16-year-old was found shot to death just a block from his house on Saturday night.

Police still trying find the person or people responsible.

Aleman is not only a mayor, but a pastor.

He said he believes prayer changes things and is hoping more answers come soon.

He’s making a call against teen violence.

Anderson is Mesquite ISD’s third homicide victim for the district in the past year.

“My heart was really touched for this family and of course our community and for the youth and for the violence that we continue to hear about,” Aleman said.

“I want thank everyone for coming out,” Shenika Palmer said. “It meant the world to me because it’s total strangers that came together for my son. The support is overwhelming.”

Saturday night, Palmer’s son had just wrapped up grocery shopping with his grandmother when someone arrived to pick him up.

A half hour after leaving, a witness reported seeing someone fall out of a car on Clay Mathis Road.

Police said Anderson had been shot to death.

They’re still looking for the gunman and have few details about the car involved.

“Y’all took a son,” Palmer said. “Y’all took a brother. Y’all took a cousin. A nephew. For a senseless act.”

“Sixteen years on his life, come on now, 16?” the teen’s grandmother Tonya Palmer said.

Anderson’s family said they’re left with a lot of questions, but are hoping to have answers soon.

“If you’re watching this I want to say justice is coming and I want to once again thank everybody for the support,” Palmer said.