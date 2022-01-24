HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the weekend shooting death of Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, as Oscar Rosales, 51.
They said Rosales shot and killed Galloway during a traffic stop, then got back in his vehicle and drove off. Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy.
"This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever," Finner said, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself.
To Rosales, Finner said: “The best thing you can do is turn yourself in.”
Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. The deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death.
"He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed."
Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister.
The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation. They have recovered the vehicle that Rosales was allegedly driving at the time of Galloway’s shooting. Two of his family members were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.
There is a $60,000.00 reward being offered for information leading to Rosales’ arrest. If you have any information on Rosales’ whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.