DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police took a suspect into custody for an early morning fatal shooting on Sunday, January 23 at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road near Hampton Road.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, January 23 and found that an unidentified male was dead and had apparently been shot to death inside of the apartment.READ MORE: Mesquite Mayor, Pastor Hosts Prayer Vigil For Murdered Teen Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson
The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Terrence Wayne Demus Jr. of DeSoto.
Detectives found evidence of a gun battle and determined that the suspected shooter had also been wounded in the exchange.READ MORE: Inside The North Texas Molecular Lab Working To Speed Up COVID-19 Test Results
A short while later, they confirmed that a potential suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Detectives followed up, secured a warrant, and were able to take 19-year-old Julian Jones of Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas into custody.
He faces a charge of first degree murder.
Police believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public at large.MORE NEWS: Downsizing And Simplifying Big Factors In North Texans' Gravitating Toward 'Tiny Homes'
DeSoto Police ask that anyone with information related to this case notify them at (972) 223-6111 and ask to leave a message for Sergeant Joshua Parker. Media seeking follow-up can also contact the same number and ask to message Sergeant Parker.