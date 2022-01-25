DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto police took a suspect into custody for an early morning fatal shooting on Sunday, January 23 at an apartment in the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road, near Hampton Road.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 1:00 a.m. and inside an apartment found a then-unidentified man dead from at least 1 gunshot wound.
The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Terrence Wayne Demus Jr. of DeSoto.
Detectives found evidence of a gun battle and determined that the suspected shooter had also been wounded in the exchange.
A short while later, police confirmed a potential suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Detectives followed up, secured a warrant, and took 19-year-old Julian Jones into custody.
Jones, a Dallas resident, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Officials say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
DeSoto police ask that anyone with information related to this case notify them at 972-223-6111 and speak with Sergeant Joshua Parker.