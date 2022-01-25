NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They say Texas is a football state, but there is some serious basketball talent here, too.

Dallas Kimball’s Arterio Morris has led the Knights to the 5A State Title Game a year ago. He has plans to finish the job this year.

Headed to University of Texas next season, Morris can celebrate his place as a McDonald’s All American.

Morris says, “it feels good knowing I’ve put on the work to deserve this….Man of the hour…. Next to my teammates and my family it feels good.”

Dallas Kimball head basketball coach, Nick Smith explains, “he’s put in so much work with the person he’s become over the last few years. That’s why I’m proud of him.”

Despite limited time on the court this season, due to an ongoing eligibility battle.

Duncanville senior Anthony Black has been named a McDonald’s All American.

With Gonzaga and TCU on his shortlist of colleges, here’s his message for young people also facing major obstacles.

He says, “just try to keep a healthy mindset and sue every opportunity to have fun.”

Richardson senior Cason Wallace, the top ranked player in the state, is headed to the University of Kentucky following this season.

Wallace is also McDonald’s All American and knows Texas is no longer just a football state.

Wallace says, “I personally I think it’s the best basketball state in the country.”

The proof also comes in the form of Keyonte George, who used to play at the I-School in Lewisville and Jordan Walsh who used to play at Oak Cliff Faith Family.

Both are currently in prep schools outside of the area. Both are McDonald’s All Americans.