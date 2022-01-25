NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — If you’re in the market for a new Ford Maverick pickup, you have until January 27 to get your order in.
Ford has announced that it will stop accepting any new orders for the 2022 Maverick this week.
If you miss the deadline, you’ll have to wait until orders open for the 2023 model, which won’t be available until summer.

Ford did not say how many Maverick orders have been placed but as of last August there were 100,000.
The Ford Maverick is available in both hybrid and non-hybrid versions, with the hybrid starting at just $20,000 … making it the most affordable entry-level hybrid truck on the market.
The Maverick's average selling price is also just under $30,000, significantly lower than the current average price for a new vehicle – which stands at some $46,000.
