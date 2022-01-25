CBS News DFWWatch Now
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Granbury High School student was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 25 after being struck by a vehicle while walking across Pearl Street after school.

Granbury ISD tweeted at 5:40 p.m. that prayers are needed.

The district said Granbury High assistant principals immediately responded with assistance from school medical staff, campus security, and others.

“We appreciate the quick response by Granbury Police Department and first responders to transport the student to a Fort Worth hospital,” the district said in its brief statement on Twitter.

