DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting ahold of non-surgical N95 masks to protect against COVID-19 transmission is getting easier in North Texas.

Not only are they available at every Kroger, but they are free.

Kroger Dallas Division announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 it is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Effective immediately, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last.

Employees are also encouraged to take supplies for themselves and their families.

“Kroger Dallas Division is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger Dallas Division. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

HOW IT WORKS

· Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer. · In every Kroger store with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance. · To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus. · To learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask, visit here and here.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership with the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”