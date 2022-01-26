DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Dallas is voting on a plan some say will help reduce violent crime in the city. The outcome could mean a major change coming to Dallas strip clubs and other sexually oriented businesses.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is asking the city council to require the businesses to close from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., because it’s when the police and fire departments are most likely to get called to those locations.

“We don’t want to lose more lives,” Chief Garcia said. “We don’t want people’s lives to be affected. We want to increase our response times to other parts of the city. We are truly stretched too thin, and we do too much, which is exactly why we need this. We’re often asked by council what we need, this is what we need to further reduce violent crime in our city.”

Data shows the hours are when 76% of all violent crime at the businesses occurred last year. Chief Garcia says with so many calls dedicated to these businesses, officers can’t respond as quickly to other areas.

Dallas isn’t the first North Texas city to have these rules. Fort Worth, Plano and Grand Prairie have similar hours of operation laws on the books.

If passed, sexually oriented businesses in Dallas who violate the law could have their license suspended for up to 30 days. Owners could also have to pay a fine of up to $4,000 and could face jail time.