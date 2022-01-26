DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Twenty alleged drug dealers and dozens of others have been arrested and charged in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office is calling “Operation Shut Down Corner”.

The operation – which involved more than 150 agents and officers from the North Texas OCEDTF Strike Force – focused on Hamilton Park, a north Dallas neighborhood that has been plagued by crime driven by a violent gang known as the Hamilton Park Posse.

During the investigation, DEA agents and their law enforcement partners seized 37 guns, 220 pounds of drugs (including cocaine, fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, methamphetamine, and marijuana), and more than $400,000 in assets that included cash, cars, and jewelry.

Sixteen people have been charged in two indictments alleging a variety of crimes, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, maintaining drug involved premises, using cell phones to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

“This drug trafficking, gun wielding street gang has been terrorizing their neighborhood for far too long,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said at a press conference Wednesday. “I hope the residents of Hamilton Park will rest easier tonight knowing that the Justice Department has their backs.”

Officials called the drug ring a ‘highly organized, poly-drug distribution organization, feeding our streets with cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs’.

Those arrested and charged include: