FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said that four students at Fort Worth’s Polytechnic High School were being treated for overdose symptoms after they received a call on Thursday, January 27.
At about 1:45 p.m., emergency officials received the call from the school, which is on Conner Avenue near Rosedale in East Fort Worth.
MedStar and Fort Worth Fire Department units responded to the scene.
MedStar says all the teens are in good condition so far.
CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth ISD for more information.