HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after a single-story residence went up in flames in Haltom City on Thursday, January 27.
At about 9:35 a.m., the Haltom City Fire Department and neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire on the 5900 block of Cimarron Trail upon arrival, the firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from a single-story residence.
The firefighters made entry and began searching for people. An adult woman was found deceased in the living room.
The Haltom City Fire Department said it is continuing to investigate the fire and will work closely with other agencies to determine the cause of the fire.