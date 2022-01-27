FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Firefighters saved seven people from a burning home in the early hours of Jan. 27.
Arriving crews found the home heavily engulfed in flames and rushed inside to help those who were trapped in the back of the house. After they were safely out, it took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Fire investigators want to remind people that it’s always good to have two ways out of your home in the event the one you use daily is blocked by fire. It’s also a good time to review your plan on exiting your home in case of an emergency.