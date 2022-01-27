FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new club is opening up in Fort Worth dedicated to exclusively serving those experiencing homelessness.

Club 1401 is a new program under Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County with the goal of providing resources to those living on the streets.

“Helping them come in and get the three hot meals, also working with them along getting resources, if that’s critical documents so if that’s a birth certificate, ID’s, social security card, connecting them to mental health services, seeing what all they qualify, many of them just don’t know,” said Aretha McJimson, Director of Therapeutic Programs at Union Gospel Mission and oversees Club 1401.

Inside the big room where the programs will take place, guests can eat, charge their phone on a charging wall, get haircuts, and even participate in mediation classes.

“Sometimes we just need to sit still, unplug and get in connection with ourselves – realize who we are and that we are enough. I want to be able to offer that to those who are out on the street,” added McJimson.

The initial goal is to have 50 people be a part of the program and expand it down the road. The guests will have membership cards and cubby holes so they have a place to put their items while they are inside the building.

“The whole goal is to come alongside those who are unsheltered and work with them and hopefully transfer them into our residential program so they can get case management services, even more than what they would get here,” added McJimson, “If we can work with one person at a time, then that’s one less person on the street.”

There’s a open house Monday, January 31st, with the first classes to start next Wednesday at 1401 East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.