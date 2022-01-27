FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after being struck by a train in East Fort Worth on Thursday, January 27.
It happened just before 5 p.m. behind the Dixie House Cafe on East Lancaster.
According to officials, the victim had been walking on the tracks when he was struck.
He died on scene.
CBS 11 is working on gathering more details.