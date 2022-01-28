HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar officials say five teens at Shannon High School in Birdville ISD showed symptoms of an overdose Friday, Jan. 28.
One of them had to be taken to a hospital.
On Thursday, first responders were called to Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth where they had four teens who appeared to be overdosing on some type of substance.
In the incident Friday, some of the kids told paramedics they may have taken some sort of medication because of “things they learned on TikTok”.
There’s a “Benadryl Overdose Challenge” encouraging teens to take excessive amounts of the medication. It’s been circulating on the Internet since 2020.
“The problem with taking any medication to that excess is that it has significant impact on things like respiratory patterns – circulatory conditions – and it can be very very dangerous,” said Matt Zavadsky of MedStar.
First responders are urging parents just to keep eye on their kids — and their social media.
Talk to them about the dangers of these type of social media challenges.