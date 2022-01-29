GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The world is getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year this week, but the celebration kicked off early in Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. The actual holiday falls on February 1.
"Can you imagine if you combined Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year's all together in one single holiday? That's what [Lunar] New Year's means to Vietnamese folks," Ta Tu said.
Over the last two weeks, tens of thousands of people came out to celebrate. They enjoyed the traditional Asian dances and performances, tasty food, and the vibrant colors. The festivities usher out the old year and are meant to bring luck and success in the new one.
“This is a celebration of joy. Since COVID-19, we’ve been cooped in the house, so now it’s a time to celebrate,” Rose Tan Duhnam said.
The theme is the year of the tiger.
“The tiger is really a symbol of braveness, courageousness and kindness,” Asia Times Square CEO, Matthew Loh said. “The tiger won’t back down from adversity,”
There has been an overwhelming rise of racism and violence against Asians globally, likely due in part to unfair blame leveled at China and the Chinese people for the spread of COVID-19. Loh says he hopes the hate will end.
"As long as we stick together, work together, and understand one another we can overcome any and everything," Loh said.
The kid-friendly celebration will end Sunday, January 30.