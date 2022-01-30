DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 82-year-old Dallas man is dead after what police initially thought was a robbery on Sunday, January 30.
At about 1:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a robbery call at 2800 Gould Street. The unknown victim, an 82-year-old man, was found on the ground in the street with his face covered in blood.READ MORE: Denver Serial Killer, Joe Michael Ervin, Had Deep Ties To North Texas
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died from homicidal violence. The victim’s name will not be released until detectives make the next of kin notification.READ MORE: Police: West Texas Deputy Killed In Crash With Truck
Police did not say whether the crime was a botched robbery or if another motive was involved.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #018064-2022.MORE NEWS: Trump Dangles Prospect Of Pardons For Jan. 6 Defendants At East Texas Rally
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.