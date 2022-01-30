NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.

Collin County Covid Testing Sites:

COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.

Dallas County Covid Testing Sites:

The Cove Aquatic Center At Samuell Grand

3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223

Start Date: January, 6, 2022

Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:

Dallas College North Lake Campus

5001 N McArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

Start date: Monday January, 10 , 2022

Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

5001 N McArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038 Start date: Monday January, 10 2022 Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU Mountain View Campus

4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211 Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm Free, with or without insurance No appointment required Drive-thru testing Richland Campus

12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243

Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms

Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm

Free, with or without insurance

No appointment required

Drive-thru testing

DeSoto ISD

Former DeSoto East Middle School campus at 601 E. Belt Line

Tuesday, January 18 – Thursday, January 20

5pm-8pm each day

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins may be accommodated as available.

Vaccines for students and families will be offered as well.

To schedule a PCR test, click here: https://orders.bridgediagnostics.com/BurlesonPharmacy

Ellis Davis Field House

9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232

Start Date: January, 11, 2022 opens at noon

Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Appointment ONLY

To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas

Fair Park – Lot 13

3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Start date: Wednesday January 12, , 2022

2022 Sunday – Saturday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

New Birth Baptist Church

444 W. Ledbetter Dr., Dallas, TX, 75224

Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments available at DOCSHealthTesting.com

Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space

1451 John West Rd., Dallas, TX 75228

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments available at DOCSHealthTesting.com

Parkland

Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing

Bluitt-Flowers Health Center 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216 Open Monday-Friday

deHaro-Saldivar Health Center 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211 Open Monday-Saturday

Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Garland Health Center 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Hatcher Station Health Center 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210 Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Irving Health Center 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Southeast Dallas Health Center 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217 Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday

Vickery Health Center 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Open Sunday only



Trinity View Park

2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060

Start Date: Monday January 10, 2022

Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

Test Available: PCR COVID

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center

5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232

Start date: Tuesday January 11, 2021

Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com

Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

City of Dallas Mobile Testing

City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and

NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.

Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Denton County Covid Testing Sites:

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.

TESTING PROCESS

A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.

If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing At Walgreens In Denton

LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES

Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.

FRISCO

Toyota Stadium (reservations only)

Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Frisco ISD

Bacchus Park, 13995 Main Street

Monday-Saturday: 6 – 8 a.m. for Staff only, 8 a.m – 3 p.m. (or until the site reaches its daily capacity) for Staff and Students

1 -6 p.m. (or until the site reaches its daily capacity) for Staff and Students

Appointments are not necessary, but pre-registration is required.

GARLAND

Due to increased availability of COVID-19 PCR tests in the area, slowing demand at the Garland location and pending winter weather, the Johnson Stadium testing site will close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:

For more information you can also CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours:

The City of Fort Worth ensures access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.

Days/Times For City’s Locations:

Monday-Friday

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

TARRANT COUNTY COVID VACCINE SITES:

The cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Hurst, and Tarrant County College have also added opportunities for vaccinations. To find a local vaccine site, the County created a vaccine finder page: VaxUpTC website.

ARLINGTON:

FEMA drive-thru testing site opens Jan. 19 for a three-week period.

testing is free and open to all ages. No insurance information will be collected.

Each individual seeking a test is asked to pre-register online to provide contact information for results and to select an appointment time slot. Multiple people in the same vehicle can receive a test during the same time slot. A QR code will be provided for each person receiving a test and must be shown at the test site as appointment confirmation. On-site registration is possible, but pre-registration is highly recommended to reduce waiting times.

Results will be available between 24 to 36 hours. To register, visit: ineedacovid19test.com and then select Texas and then Choctaw Stadium, Parking Lot M, 1205 Pennant Drive, Arlington.

The test is a self-collected shallow nasal swab test. Individuals will swab the inside of their nose with direction from on-site staff. Parents or legal guardians will need to swab small children. Anyone under 18 years of age will need a parent or guardian to register them online and their consent to receive testing.

Tarrant County Public Health has partnered with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo to make COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Will Rogers Memorial Center starting Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including the children’s and booster doses. Children five and older are eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child’s age and their own ID for the vaccination. The vaccination is free.

Also, TCPH would like to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to businesses, churches and organizations in the community who are interested in hosting a pop-up clinic. It’s free to host a clinic.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Friday, Jan. 14 – Saturday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1501 Rip Johnson Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Watauga Community Center

Monday, Jan. 24: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7901 Indian Springs Rd

Watauga, TX 76148

Fort Worth Public Library – Meadowbrook

Monday, Jan. 24: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2800 Stark St

Fort Worth, TX 76112

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church

Monday, Jan. 24: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

5109 E Lancaster Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76112

Sundance Square

Friday, Jan. 28: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SE corner of the Plaza (formerly The Bird Café)

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Southeast Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill

Arlington TX, 76011

Main Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Southwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Watauga Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road

Watauga, TX 76148

Beginning immediately, there are now FIVE Fort Worth ISD COVID testing sites for employees and students – and times of operation are being greatly expanded. Each location is open one day a week and performs rapid/antigen testing only.

Goodside Health and Fort Worth ISD have partnered to provide COVID-19 testing for students and staff at the Fort Worth ISD Family Resource Centers. To participate in the FWISD COVID-19 Testing Plan*, students and staff are required to register for the Goodside Health SchoolMed program.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FWISD Transportation Center

6300 Wichita Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Tuesdays: 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Riverside Family Resource Center

1550 Bolton Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76111

Wednesdays: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Forest Oak Family Resource Center

3250 Pecos Street,

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Thursdays: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Northside Family Resource Center (J.P. Elder Middle School)

2011 Prospect Avenue,

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

FWISD Family Action Center

5500 Norris Street

Fort Worth, TX 76119