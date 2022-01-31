EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a request from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies to find a nine-year-old boy who was separated from his family at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge in Alamo, Texas.
Just after sunset on Jan. 29, agents responded to the refuge to help deputies search for the boy after he was separated from his family while visiting the wildlife center. A CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter was also requested and responded to help. While searching the area, agents were alerted to a technology activation within the refuge and responded to the area. They quickly found the child in good health.
